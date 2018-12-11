JetBlue's New Sale Has $44 Flights All Over Right Now

The holidays are just around the corner, and you haven't bought anyone anything yet, and you're freaking out. That's fine. You just need to calm yourself down a bit by making an impulse purchase to relieve your stress. It's the American way. Luckily, JetBlue has a flash sale right now that'll keep you from spending all the money you should be spending on those gifts.
Starting Tuesday, the "GO GO GO Sale" will get you all around the country for as low as $44, one way. But you should act fast: You have to book by 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 12. Head over to the full JetBlue sale page for a full list of the deals, but we'll list some highlights for you below.
You can get yourself from Atlanta to Orlando (or vice versa) for just $44, Pittsburgh to Boston (or vice versa) for $49, or Nashville to Ft. Lauderdale for $64. If you'd rather get out of the country, you could also head from Ft. Lauderdale to Camaguey, Cuba for $114, Orlando to Bogota, Columbia for $139, or New York to Barbados for $154. Just head over to the sale page and sort the list by departure city to find the best deal for you.
But be warned: All of this travel takes place between January 10 and March 27, with blackout dates between February 15 and February 25. And keep in mind that these rates are all for JetBlue's Blue fare, so while you'll get perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks, you'll be paying for checked bags.
But don't let that stop you, start booking and get yourself this treat so you can worry about treating the other people in your life.
