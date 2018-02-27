JetBlue's Big New Sale Has $44 Flights Today & Wednesday

We're approaching that phase of winter when everyone begins to desperately plead for it to all come to an end. And while spring is still more than a month out, JetBlue just gave you a good excuse get the hell out of dodge for a bit in the meantime with a huge new sale on Tuesday and Wednesday, featuring flights all over the United States -- and to a few tropical spots abroad -- for as low as $44 a pop.
The airline's latest cheap airfare blitz is dubbed the Blue Carpet Sale, and boasts seriously deep discounts on dozens of one-way flights. JetBlue's flash sale site has the full lineup, which you can easily sort by departure city, destination, and price. To lock in a solid deal courtesy of this latest promotion, you'll need to book before 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, February 28.
A few standout domestic deals this time around are $44 flights from New York to Washington, DC (and vice versa), $49 flights from Boston to Atlanta (and vice versa), and flights from Baltimore to Orlando (and vice versa) for just $59. As for international options, highlights include flights from NYC to Bermuda for $74, Ft. Lauderdale to Mexico City for $94, and Orlando to Havana for $94.
As with most of these two-day JetBlue sale, this one comes with some fine print to consider. The deals apply to travel dates between March 13 and June 20, with a one week blackout from May 22-30 (Memorial Day). Also, all flights offered are JetBlue “Blue” fares, which means you’ll have to pay if you need to check a bag ($25 for the first, $35 for the second). Carry-ons are totally free, though, so just try to pack light.
Don’t worry if you can’t finagle your schedule to get in on the deals this time around, these two-day sales come around a every few weeks so you should have plenty of other chances to skip town on the cheap.
