Hurry, JetBlue's Holiday Sale Has $15 Tickets Today

While the search for the perfect gifts to give the people in your life is easily one of the most stressful aspects of the holidays, the gifts you end up getting for yourself make the annual shopping ritual so much more bearable. Now, thanks to JetBlue's first holiday sale of the season, you can treat yourself to the vacation you've been promising yourself for super cheap.
From now through midnight on Tuesday, the airline is offering nearly two dozen discounted one-way flights from various cities to domestic and international destinations, starting at a measly $15. As you can see on JetBlue's official sale page (sort it by price to see the lowest fares), there are several deals to take advantage of before they sell out, including highlights like Washington, DC to Boston for $15, Long Beach, California to Las Vegas for $20, and New York to New Orleans for $50. You can even snag a ticket from New York to Cancun, Mexico for $80. Unfortunately, the absurdly cheap fares will likely go fast, according to the carrier.
As with all of JetBlue's flash sales, this one comes with the typical restrictions you'll have to consider before you book your cheap getaway. Specifically, the low fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates, ranging from December 9 through January 28, 2018. If you want to snag the aforementioned $20 flight from Long Beach to Vegas, for example, you'll have to be willing to fly on December 11 at 4:58pm. In other words, you'll likely have to throw your schedule out the window to make one of these deals work, but hey, that's what leftover vacation days are made for, folks.
If you aren't able to make it happen on such short notice, don't worry. JetBlue promises to unleash even more discounts on Wednesday, and if the company's promotions last year are any indication, there will be plenty more deals where they came from.
