Hurry, JetBlue Has $20 Flights Around the Country Today

We don't know your life, but we're sure you could use a trip. It's hotter than heck and you have to go to work all the time and you're not getting any younger. So, you should treat yourself to something fun and spontaneous -- more importantly, somewhere else. Luckily for you, JetBlue is having a flash sale on Thursday with super-cheap flights all around the country. So... get going.
From now until 11:59pm ET on July 26, the airline is offering a whole heap of cheap one-way flights from cities around the United States to domestic and international destinations. And they start at just $20. Head over to the official sale page for the full list of flights, but a few highlights include Atlanta to Boston for $20, Charleston, South Carolina to New York City for $40, and Austin, Texas to Long Beach, California for $60. If you'd prefer a quick break from the States, you can also get deals like Ft. Lauderdale to Cancun for $70, or New York to Nassau, Bahamas for $70, or New York to Aruba for $80.
But since you're getting a deal here, there are some restrictions to keep in mind. These are all one-way flights leaving at specific times on specific dates. If you want that $80 flight to Aruba for instance, you'll have to fly on September 3 at 11:51am. Basically, you're going to have to let fate take the wheel here. Also, these flights are all for JetBlue's "Blue" fare, so you'll get standard perks like Wi-Fi and snacks, but you'll have to pay for any checked bags.
Anyway, call your most spontaneous friend and get booking -- you deserve it.
