You Can Get $39 Flights to These Cities on JetBlue Right Now

Spring is finally here, the world is warming up, and life feels full of possibility, doesn't it? But we shouldn't let life just feel full of possibility, we should actually be taking advantage of some of those possibilities. For instance, one of the discounted flights on JetBlue's new two-day "You Never Call, You Never Visit" sale.
From now through 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, May 2, the sale-prone carrier has deeply discounted one-way international and domestic flights departing from cities all over the United States, with some going for as little as $39. Head to JetBlue's official sale page for a complete list of flights, which you can sort by price and city. Some of the best of the bunch include flights like Atlanta to Orlando (or vice versa) for $39, Long Beach, California to Las Vegas (or vice versa) for $44, and NYC to Boston (or vice versa) for $69. You'll also be able to get from NYC to Washington, DC (or vice versa) for $74, Boston to Baltimore (or vice versa) for $74, or NYC to Ft. Lauderdale for $94.
If you're looking to travel internationally, check out flights like Ft. Lauderdale to Mexico City for $104, NYC to Havana, Cuba for $154, and Orlando to Montego Bay, Jamaica for $174, among many other deals.
Keep in mind that fares like these come with some fine print. For instance, you'll have to travel between May 8 and June 27, with blackout dates between May 22 and May 30. All these sale flights are also for the airline's "Blue" fare, which gets you free Wi-Fi and unlimited in-flight snacks, but also means you have to pay for any checked bags. And you'll also have to act fast since this deal ends on Wednesday.
That being said, we believe in you. Call your travel buddy and get booking.
