Hurry, JetBlue's New Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

We get it. You just spent $80 on an authentic Pope Rihanna Halloween costume. You're not exactly looking to purchase a cross-country flight just for the hell of it. But a new flash sale with insanely cheap flights from JetBlue on Thursday might just change your mind.
From now until midnight on October 25, JetBlue is offering cheap flights all across the United States out of major cities like New York, Washington, DC, and Boston starting at just $20 -- which is probably about the same price as shipping and handling on your Rihanna suit. The flash sale, which is sure to sell out quickly, is your ultra-cheap ticket to an impromptu vacation. Visit friends! Flee family! Meet some strangers! Just make a decision quick, before the deals disappear.
Here Are Some of the Best Flight Deals:
- Boston to New York (and vice versa) for $20
- Washington, DC to Charleston for $20
- Charlotte to Boston for $30
- Boston to Tampa for $40
- Richmond to Orlando for $40
- Fort Lauderdale to New York for $40
- New York to Fort Myers for $40
- Washington, DC to Jacksonville for $40
- West Palm Beach to Newark for $40
- New York to Aruba for $60
These fares are only available while supplies last -- and it's safe to assume that they won't last long. But keep in mind that all of these deals are for specific flights on specific travel dates, so book carefully. Government taxes aren't included in the prices listed online, but these are Blue Fares, so your free in-flight snacks will make up for the extra couple of bucks.
Go forth, Pope Rihanna, and buy yourself a $20 flight.
