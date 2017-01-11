News

Hurry Up, JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets

By Published On 09/20/2016 By Published On 09/20/2016
JetBlue flash sale
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

JetBlue flash sales have been good getting lately. If you've missed out, don't fret, they've launched another flash sale that's happening right now. Until 11:59pm on Sept. 21, Jetblue is offering hundreds of dirt cheap flights, including 11 routes that have $39 flights one-way. 

JetBlue flash sale
Screengrab JetBlue.com

All of the cheapest flights are domestic routes, but there are also some good deals on international travel as a part of the sale. That includes flights for $249 or less on routes to Lima, Bogota, San Juan, Santo Domingo, Montego Bay, and many other spots in South America and the Caribbean that could make for a refreshing change of pace this winter.

As always, move quick if you want these rates. Flight prices can change and routes can disappear. Also, the sale is only for flights taken Monday through Thursday and Saturday. Friday and Sunday flights are not available. They also have blackout dates from Oct. 8-10, Nov. 18-29, and Dec.16 through Jan. 4, so no luck on holiday travel deals. 

Head to JetBlue.com to take advantage of another awesome flash sale that will make your friends think you're the globe-trotting dilettante you've always wanted to be. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Airline with $300 Flights to Europe Is Adding WAY More Cheap Flights

related

READ MORE
Watch the Third & Final 2016 Presidential Debate Now

related

READ MORE
Taco Bell's New $1 Tacos Have Double Stacked Shells Filled with Cheese

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like