Hurry Up, JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets

As always, move quick if you want these rates. Flight prices can change and routes can disappear. Also, the sale is only for flights taken Monday through Thursday and Saturday. Friday and Sunday flights are not available. They also have blackout dates from Oct. 8-10, Nov. 18-29, and Dec.16 through Jan. 4, so no luck on holiday travel deals.

Head to JetBlue.com to take advantage of another awesome flash sale that will make your friends think you're the globe-trotting dilettante you've always wanted to be.