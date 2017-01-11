Whoa: JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

With just days left to go before the start of October (yes, already), the long and three day weekend-less hustle to the holidays is fully underway. But on the bright side, it also appears to be the season of ridiculously cheap flight deals, and the latest flash sale from JetBlue on Wednesday could very well be your best shot at making a getaway. You'll just have to be quick.

For today (September 28th) only, JetBlue is offering dozens of deals on one-way flights from several big cities like Boston, NYC, Orlando, San Francisco, and others with prices as low as $20 and topping out at just $50. The airline's official flash fare sale site lists insanely cheap flights such as Boston to NYC for $20, NYC to Charleston for $30, and San Jose to Boston for $50, among others. There are even $40 flights from NYC to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and vice versa for $50 that are up for grabs.