Whoa: JetBlue's Holiday Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

These days, it seems like JetBlue launches a big new flash sale for cheap plane tickets almost every other week (not that we're complaining or anything). But now, the airline is offering a new deal literally every single day for the next 12 days, starting with a flash sale for $20 flights on Monday.

For today (December 5th) only, the beloved airline is offering dozens of flights between select US cities for just 20 bucks. JetBlue's official flash sale page has a full list of the crazy-cheap flights, including highlights like Boston to Orlando, New York to New Orleans, and Washington D.C. to Orlando. There are even tickets for Boston to Las Vegas up for grabs -- again, for $20. Crazy.