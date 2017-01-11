Whoa: JetBlue's Holiday Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

These days, it seems like JetBlue launches a big new flash sale for cheap plane tickets almost every other week (not that we're complaining or anything). But now, the airline is offering a new deal literally every single day for the next 12 days, starting with a flash sale for $20 flights on Monday.
For today (December 5th) only, the beloved airline is offering dozens of flights between select US cities for just 20 bucks. JetBlue's official flash sale page has a full list of the crazy-cheap flights, including highlights like Boston to Orlando, New York to New Orleans, and Washington D.C. to Orlando. There are even tickets for Boston to Las Vegas up for grabs -- again, for $20. Crazy.
As with JetBlue's previous flash sales, though, this latest one comes with some fine print; namely, the discounted rates are only available for flights on specific travel dates. For example, if you want a $20 flight from NYC to New Orleans, you'll have to travel on December 13th. Other flights are even sooner than that, so be sure to check the exact dates before you get too excited.
Again, this is only the first of 12 deals JetBlue plans to unveil every day at 1pm ET for the holidays. All said, if this first deal is any indication of the rest, there's a chance you'll score a cheap vacation in no time.
