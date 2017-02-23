JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

With all that's happening in the world these days, you may have resorted to turning off breaking news alerts on your phone and avoiding news channels on TV just to maintain at least a little bit of your sanity. Well, thanks to the latest flash sale from JetBlue, you might just have a chance to truly make a quick escape from the madness -- and for cheap. Really cheap, in some cases.
On Thursday, the ever-popular American airline announced a particularly limited-time promotion with discounts on nearly two dozen one-way domestic and international flights, some of which are only $20. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap fares (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Boston to NYC for $30, Washington D.C. to Orlando for $30, and NYC to Nassau, Bahamas for $60, among others.
Unlike a lot of the flash sales JetBlue has offered in the past, this one comes with some serious restrictions. In particular, each discounted fare is for a specific flight on a specific date and time. For example, the aforementioned $60 flight from NYC to Nassau, Bahamas is on February 27 at 2:25pm. But if your schedule is flexible enough, you might just be able to take advantage of one of the deals. If you're able to score one before they're gone, that is.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.