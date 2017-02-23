JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

With all that's happening in the world these days, you may have resorted to turning off breaking news alerts on your phone and avoiding news channels on TV just to maintain at least a little bit of your sanity. Well, thanks to the latest flash sale from JetBlue, you might just have a chance to truly make a quick escape from the madness -- and for cheap. Really cheap, in some cases.

On Thursday, the ever-popular American airline announced a particularly limited-time promotion with discounts on nearly two dozen one-way domestic and international flights, some of which are only $20. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of cheap fares (which you can sort by price), including highlights like Boston to NYC for $30, Washington D.C. to Orlando for $30, and NYC to Nassau, Bahamas for $60, among others.