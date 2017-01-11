JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

Whether you're happy with the outcome of the presidential election or not, it's more than safe to say all of us need a break after the bruising/raging dumpster fire of a campaign, if not an, uh, extended vacation. Well, it looks like it might be slightly easier to make an actual escape, thanks to a new flash sale from JetBlue with stupidly cheap last-minute flights.

Starting Thursday, the airline is offering several deals on one-way flights out of major cities all across the country, with fares starting as low as $15 although most are in the $20 to $60 range. JetBlue's official flash fare website lists crazy-cheap flights such as Boston to NYC for $20, Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale for $30, NYC to Orlando for $40, but only while tickets last. There's even a $60 flight from NYC to Long Beach, California up for grabs -- if you're fast enough. JetBlue warns that some of the deals likely won't last for an hour, so you might want to get clicking.