Quick, JetBlue's New Holiday Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

This late in the year, there's a good chance the only traveling you have to look forward to is flying home for the holidays, and "look forward to" may be a bit of stretch. But thanks to a new flash sale with crazy-cheap flights from JetBlue, there's a chance you get take an actual vacation before the year is up.

On Thursday, December 8th, only, the airline is selling dozens of one-way flights to destination in Florida and California as well as to Las Vegas for as low as $20. All the discounted flights are listed on JetBlue's flash sale page, including highlights like Washington DC to Orlando for $30, Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale for $30, and NYC to San Diego for $65. There's even a $20 flight from Vegas to Long Beach, California up for grabs. But you'll have to hurry.