News

Quick, JetBlue's New Holiday Flash Sale Has $25 Flights

By Published On 12/15/2016 By Published On 12/15/2016
shutterstock.com

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

With only a little over two weeks left before the end of the year, it's high time to use whatever leftover vacation days you may have that won't roll over into 2017. Adding an extra day or two to your holiday travel plans is an easy solution, but thanks to a new flash sale from JetBlue, you might be able to score an actual last-minute getaway. 

In the penultimate deal of its 12-day holiday promotion on Thursday, JetBlue is offering $25 one-way flights from major cities across the US to two destinations: Boston and NYC. As you can see on the airline's flash sale page, dozens of the discounted flights are up for grabs, including highlights like Denver to Boston, Las Vegas to NYC, New Orleans to NYC, and Salt Lake City to Boston -- again, for 25 bucks. But you'll have to be quick, seeing as the fares are only available while supplies last and must be booked before 11:59 ET on Thursday

The crazy-cheap flights come with some fine print, though: the discounted fares are only valid for flights on specific dates at specific times. For example, if you want to ditch New Orleans and hang out in NYC, you'll have to take Flight 76 on Christmas Day. Most of the origin cities have multiple available flights to both destinations, so there's at least a little flexibility to work with as you plot to skip town. 

JetBlue still has one more deal to reveal on Friday, so there could be additional deals to take advantage of in case you're not interested in going to NYC or Boston. Considering how damn cold it's supposed to be in the Northeast this weekend, we really wouldn't blame you. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and wouldn't mind a quick trip to Boston. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Don't Ever Tap a Keg the Way These Two German Guys Did

related

READ MORE
iPhone vs. Molten Metal: Guess Who Wins?

related

READ MORE
A Major Cyber Attack Took Down Spotify, Twitter and Reddit Today

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like