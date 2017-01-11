Quick, JetBlue's New Holiday Flash Sale Has $25 Flights

With only a little over two weeks left before the end of the year, it's high time to use whatever leftover vacation days you may have that won't roll over into 2017. Adding an extra day or two to your holiday travel plans is an easy solution, but thanks to a new flash sale from JetBlue, you might be able to score an actual last-minute getaway.

In the penultimate deal of its 12-day holiday promotion on Thursday, JetBlue is offering $25 one-way flights from major cities across the US to two destinations: Boston and NYC. As you can see on the airline's flash sale page, dozens of the discounted flights are up for grabs, including highlights like Denver to Boston, Las Vegas to NYC, New Orleans to NYC, and Salt Lake City to Boston -- again, for 25 bucks. But you'll have to be quick, seeing as the fares are only available while supplies last and must be booked before 11:59 ET on Thursday.