JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $30 Flights Right Now

If the only factor holding you back from quenching your damn-near insatiable wanderlust this summer is expensive plane tickets, you may just be in luck this week. Southwest Airlines is celebrating its birthday with a giant cheap flight sale, and now, JetBlue is offering a new flash sale with several flights for as little as $30 to compete for your precious travel funds.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the US airline is offering several discounted one-way fares for domestic and international flights, but only while tickets last. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the full list of crazy-cheap flights (which you can sort by price), including a few highlights like Boston to Washington D.C. for $30, Ft. Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas for $40, and NYC to Orlando for $50. You'll just have to book them before they sell out, which can sometimes happen in a matter of minutes.
The fine print? With this particular flash sale, the fares are only available for flights at specific times on specific travel dates. So, if you want to score a $30 flight from Boston to NYC, for example, you'll have to travel on June 22 at 6:40am. The discounted flights fall on dates ranging from June 15 to July 4, so be sure to check the date and time on each flight before you get too pumped about skipping town on the cheap.
