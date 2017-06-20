Quick, JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $30 Flights Right Now

With the official start of summer occurring sometime this Wednesday, you might want to book your summer travel plans if you've been neglecting to figure that out this whole time. If that's the case, you may actually luck out and score a quick trip on the cheap in the next couple of weeks, thanks to the latest flash sale from JetBlue.
On Tuesday afternoon, the airline announced it is selling discounted fares -- many as low as $30 -- for several one-way domestic and international flights, but only while tickets last. JetBlue's official flash sale site has the complete list of deals (you can sort them by price), which includes highlights like Boston to for NYC $30, Orlando to Boston for $40, and Chicago to NYC for $50. There's even a $70 flight from NYC to Nassau, Bahamas. However, the company warns that some flights can sell out in a matter of minutes.
And, yes, the deals come with some fine print. As JetBlue points out, the fares are only good for flights on specific dates at specific times. For example, if you're thinking about taking the aforementioned flights from NYC to the Bahamas, you'll have to travel on the Fourth of July at 1:59pm. The other discounted tickets fall on dates ranging from June 21 to July 7, so you probably shouldn't get your hopes up about making a quick summer getaway until you have your schedule nailed down. Best of luck.
