JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets Right Now

Regardless of whether your candidate wins in next week's General Election, chances are you'll at least take comfort in -- if not celebrate -- the merciful end of the exhausting, dumpster fire of a campaign. And with seven long days to go before Election Day, JetBlue is marking the final slog with a new flash sale that's fittingly aimed at letting you "elect a vacation," because damn, you probably need it.
From right now through Wednesday, November 2nd, JetBlue is discounting dozens of one-way flights from major cities all across the country and prices start as low as $39. As you can see on the airline's official flash sale site, stupidly cheap flights like Chicago to Ft. Lauderdale for $39, Washington D.C. to NYC for $44, and Ft. Lauderdale for $59, among others, are currently up for grabs. You'll just have to be quick.
Of course, like with most airline flash sales, there are a few restrictions. The deals are good only for travel in the period of November 9, 2016 and February 28, 2017, and on top of that, you're limited to flights on Monday through Thursday and Saturday. Holiday travel dates are completely blacked out, too. At least you'll still get all the JetBlue perks like free WiFi and snacks.
So, whether your candidate wins the election or not, at least you'll have a good shot at making a post-election escape to, say, Aruba. In that case, good luck with having to drag yourself back.
