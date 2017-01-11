JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets Right Now

Regardless of whether your candidate wins in next week's General Election, chances are you'll at least take comfort in -- if not celebrate -- the merciful end of the exhausting, dumpster fire of a campaign. And with seven long days to go before Election Day, JetBlue is marking the final slog with a new flash sale that's fittingly aimed at letting you "elect a vacation," because damn, you probably need it.

From right now through Wednesday, November 2nd, JetBlue is discounting dozens of one-way flights from major cities all across the country and prices start as low as $39. As you can see on the airline's official flash sale site, stupidly cheap flights like Chicago to Ft. Lauderdale for $39, Washington D.C. to NYC for $44, and Ft. Lauderdale for $59, among others, are currently up for grabs. You'll just have to be quick.