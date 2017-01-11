News

Quick, JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $44 Flights Right Now

With only seven weeks to go until Thanksgiving (crazy, right?), now's about the time to start stressing over all the expensive holiday travel plans you keep putting off. But thankfully, it also appears to be the season of insanely cheap flight deals -- as evidenced by a three-day flash sale this week from Southwest, and on Wednesday, a huge flash sale from JetBlue. You'll have to hurry, though. 

From now through October 6th at midnight, JetBlue is offering a crapload of deals on one-way flights out several major cities like Boston, NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, and others for as little as $44. Highlights from the airline's official flash sale page include flights like NYC to Boston for $44, Boston to Washington D.C. for $49, NYC to Bermuda for $59, and Ft. Lauderdale to Mexico City for $99, among many others. There are even flights from Orlando to San Jose, Costa Rica for $129 that are up for grabs. 

Of course, like with previous JetBlue flash sales, there's a bit of fine print. For example, you'll have to travel between October 20, 2016 and January 31, 2017, and unsurprisingly, the holidays are totally blacked out. Additionally, the deals are only available for flights on Monday through Thursday and Saturday, according to JetBlue's website. But if it makes you feel better, you'll get all the JetBlue amenities like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks. Anyway, you might want to get a move on.

