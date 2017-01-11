News

JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $50 Flights to the Caribbean, Latin America & Bermuda

Thanks to all the time off work and getting out of town, traveling home for the holidays can easily feel like a bit of a vacation -- well, at least until you realize you're trapped in the suburbs with your family for the whole time. JetBlue's latest holiday flash sale, however, could be your best shot at taking a real vacation this winter with a bunch of international flights for just $50. 

On Monday, December 12 only, the beloved airline is selling tickets for one-way international flights to destinations in the Caribbean, Latin American, and Bermuda -- all for 50 bucks. JetBlue's official flash sale page has a full list of the discounted flights, including NYC to Aruba, Boston to Nassau, and Fort Lauderdale to Bogota, Colombia. Seriously, all the flights are for $50, but they probably won't last for long, so you might want to get on that.

As with JetBlue's previous holiday flash sales over the last week, the crazy-cheap international flights come with a serious drawback: the deals are only good for flights on specific dates and times. In other words, if you want to escape from NYC to Port of Spain, you'll have to travel on December 29th. Some destinations, though, have multiple flights, so just make sure you check the dates and times before you get too excited about finally getting the hell out of town. 

Of course, there are still four days left of JetBlue's 12-day holiday promotion, so you can expect at least four additional deals through Friday. With any luck, flying home to some place cold won't be the only traveling you end up doing before the year's up.

