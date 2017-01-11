JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $50 Flights to the Caribbean, Latin America & Bermuda

Thanks to all the time off work and getting out of town, traveling home for the holidays can easily feel like a bit of a vacation -- well, at least until you realize you're trapped in the suburbs with your family for the whole time. JetBlue's latest holiday flash sale, however, could be your best shot at taking a real vacation this winter with a bunch of international flights for just $50.

On Monday, December 12 only, the beloved airline is selling tickets for one-way international flights to destinations in the Caribbean, Latin American, and Bermuda -- all for 50 bucks. JetBlue's official flash sale page has a full list of the discounted flights, including NYC to Aruba, Boston to Nassau, and Fort Lauderdale to Bogota, Colombia. Seriously, all the flights are for $50, but they probably won't last for long, so you might want to get on that.