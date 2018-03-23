JetBlue's Latest Sale Has $20 Flights Right now

If the rude deluge of late-winter storms has you itching to skip town for a bit, you couldn't have asked for a better time to arrange some last-minute travel. That's because JetBlue is currently running a flash sale and is offering super cheap flights for as little as $20 one way.
It's high time to start putting that PTO to use.
The airline's latest fare fire sale features deep discounts on roughly two dozen one-way flights. You can scope out the full lineup at JetBlue's flash sale site, and easily sort your options by departure city, arrival city, and fare price. To get in on the action you'll need to book by 11:59pm on Friday March 23, when this particular sale ends.
Although all the deals are great, some particular highlights include a $20 flight from Boston to Pittsburgh, a $20 flight from San Francisco to Long Beach, and a $40 flight from New York to Ft. Lauderdale. You'll also need to be able to travel pretty soon, since these super cheap fares only apply to certain flights on specific dates, most of which are in the first and second week of April. Still, if you have the freedom to move your schedule around a bit you could book yourself a nice little mini vacation on a seriously low budget.
Of course, as with all airline flash sales like this, there's some fine print to consider. For one, these deals only apply to JetBlue Blue fares, which means you'll have to pay a little extra if you want to check a bag ($25 for the first, $35 for the second), though carry-ons are totally free, so just pack light.
Also, if you can't swing getting away at the moment, not to worry. These JetBlue sales are a semi-regular occurrence and you'll have another opportunity to score a cheap seat out of town another time soon.
