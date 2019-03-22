Snag $49 Plane Tickets This Week With JetBlue’s Huge Spring Sale

Now that we're inching closer to shorts season and the sun won't be setting in mid-afternoon for the foreseeable future, you may be feeling a little itch to get out there and, uh, do stuff. Luckily, now's a great time to book yourself a getaway because JetBlue just unleashed its huge spring sale and it has flights all around the country -- with many going for just $49, one way.
If you've been meaning to skip town for a bit in the next few months, JetBlue's latest two-day flash sale has you covered with dozens of super cheap flights to its hubs all across the country (and beyond) with many up for grabs for just $49. You have until 11:59 on Thursday, March 21, to snag the deals, which are good for travel between March 25 and June 13.
There are some exceptionally great fares in the mix -- all of which you can scope them out at JetBlue's flash sale page -- but we've pulled a few of the highlights below.
10 of the best flight deals
- Boston to Pittsburgh (and vice versa) for $49
- Long Beach to Las Vegas (and vice versa) for $54
- Boston to Atlanta for $59
- Nashville to Ft. Lauderdale for $59
- Boston to Denver (and vice versa) for $64
- Ft. Lauderdale to Turks & Caicos for $69
- Cleveland to Ft. Lauderdale for $69
- New York to Savannah (and vice versa) for $74
- Boston to Baltimore (and vice versa) for $84
- Ft. Lauderdale to Mexico City for $89
As with most flash sales like this, you'll want to consider the fine print before booking a reservation. For instance, there are some blackout dates between April 11-25 and May 23-28 (Memorial Day), and the bulk of the cheapest fares are almost exclusively for flights that travel Monday through Thursday.
That said, as long as you can be a little flexible with scheduling your time off, you could quite easily find a killer deal to any number of certifiably fun weekend getaways.
