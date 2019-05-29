Get $54 Flights All Over the Country With JetBlue's Big New 2-Day Sale

Summer travel season is about to kick into high gear, and you may still be scrambling to lock in some warm-weather escapes, but it's never too early to get a jump on vacation planning for later this year. Now may actually be the best time to do just that, thanks to JetBlue's latest sale which has cheap flights all over the country this fall for as little as $54.
For anyone who's been meaning to cross a couple new cities off their bucket list, or is looking for an excuse to burn a few PTO days to prevent the post-summer blues, JetBlue's big new two-day sale might be just the arm twist you need. The ever-popular airline's "Type A" sale runs from now through 11:59pm on May 30 and is stocked with cheap flights to and from nearly every one of its North American hubs between September and November 2019, with some routes up for grabs for just $54 one way. You can browse the full lineup -- by price, departure city, or destination -- via the JetBlue flash sale page, but we've pulled a few of the best bargains below.
10 of the best JetBlue flight deals
- Charleston to Washington, DC for $54
- New York to Burlington for $54
- Boston to Philadelphia for $59
- Atlanta to Orlando (and vice versa) for $64
- Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman for $74
- New York to Savannah (and vice versa) for $74
- Austin to Long Beach for $89
- Chicago to Fort Lauderdale for $89
- Atlanta to New York for $89
- Orlando to Mexico City for $94
Like most airfare flash sales, this one does come with a bit of fine print worth bearing in mind before you dive in. For one, you'll need to be able to travel between September 9 and November 20, and have a fairly flexible schedule (many of the best flight deals are available exclusively on certain days of the week). There are also a handful of blackout dates around Columbus Day and Veteran's Day.
On the upside, these are all "Blue" fares, which means they come with all the traditional JetBlue perks like free WiFI and unlimited snacks. You will have to front the bill if you need to check baggage, though ($30 for the first, $40 for the second).
Post-summer you is begging you to do the right thing.
