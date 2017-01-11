News

JetBlue Flash Sale Will Get You to Puerto Rico for $124

By Published On 10/10/2016 By Published On 10/10/2016
Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Now that it's almost mid-October (yes, already), it's probably safe to say the only traveling you have to look forward to this fall and winter is schlepping home for the holidays. But thanks to yet another big flash sale from JetBlue on Monday, that might not have to be the case after all. If you act fast.

From now through Tuesday, October 11th, JetBlue is offering several heavily discounted one-way flights from various major cities in the US to three Puerto Rican cities -- San Juan, Ponce, and Aguadilla -- starting at $124. Highlights from the airline's official "Sale of Three Cities" page include flights like NYC (JFK) to San Juan for $124 and Chicago to San Juan for $124, but we also found a flight from San Francisco to Aguadilla for as low as $170 by messing around with the departure and destination options. In other words, there are more deals available than what are featured on the list, although probably not for long.

But like with most major flight sales, this one comes with some fine print. For example, the fares are only good for travel during the period of October 18, 2016 to January 31, 2017, so be sure to check out all the details before you start booking. Restrictions aside, you'll get the normal JetBlue perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks. Anyway, it could very well be your best shot at getting the hell out of here this winter. Good luck.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would love to check out Puerto Rico someday. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Holiday Drinks Today

related

READ MORE
The Next iPhone Might Be Bright Red

related

READ MORE
A New Anthony Bourdain Chocolate Bar Is Out Right Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like