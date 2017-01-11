JetBlue Flash Sale Will Get You to Puerto Rico for $124

Now that it's almost mid-October (yes, already), it's probably safe to say the only traveling you have to look forward to this fall and winter is schlepping home for the holidays. But thanks to yet another big flash sale from JetBlue on Monday, that might not have to be the case after all. If you act fast.

From now through Tuesday, October 11th, JetBlue is offering several heavily discounted one-way flights from various major cities in the US to three Puerto Rican cities -- San Juan, Ponce, and Aguadilla -- starting at $124. Highlights from the airline's official "Sale of Three Cities" page include flights like NYC (JFK) to San Juan for $124 and Chicago to San Juan for $124, but we also found a flight from San Francisco to Aguadilla for as low as $170 by messing around with the departure and destination options. In other words, there are more deals available than what are featured on the list, although probably not for long.