Hurry, JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $15 Tickets

Liberia, Costa Rica
JetBlue, the ever-popular US airline, consistently runs great deals on its website for limited periods of time. Today is one such period of time.

Right now, if you check out the latest flash fare sale, you'll find a bunch of flights from cities around the US for prices that you honestly won't believe. Boston to Nantucket? $15. New York to Chicago? $20. New York to Liberia, Costa Rica? $50. 

These prices are bonkers for any airline -- but JetBlue also gives you free snacks, Wifi, and a whole bunch of amenities you'd expect to have to pay more for. Even if that stuff weren't included, these tickets cost less than dinner and a movie. You could be halfway across the US for $20!

Get booking, as plenty of these fares will disappear fast. And for more deals, keep an eye on @JetBlueCheeps and #JetBlueFlashFares on Twitter.

