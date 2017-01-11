Quick, JetBlue's Flash Sale Has $20 Tickets

Now that it's mid-September, it's time to face the unfortunate reality that Summer Fridays are over and your long, three-day-weekend-less slog to the holidays is about to begin. But, thankfully, this is also the season of cheap flight deals, and a new flash sale from JetBlue on Wednesday could be your chance to make a much-needed escape. But you'll need to be quick.

For today only, JetBlue is offering numerous one-way flight deals from cities like NYC, Boston, Orlando, and others for as low as $20 and as high as $70. As you can see on the flash fare sale website, insanely cheap flights -- NYC to Boston for $20, Orlando to NYC for $40, and Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico for $50, among others -- are currently up grabs, but likely not for long.