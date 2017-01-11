JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets Right Now

Between the impending arrival of the stressful holiday season and basically everything that's happened in the last week, it's probably safe to say we could all benefit from an escape. Well, thanks to a new, two-day flash sale from JetBlue, getting the hell out of here for a bit just got slightly easier.

From now through Wednesday, November 16th, the airline is offering dozens of discounted one-way flights ranging from as low as $39 to as much as $239, depending on where you're going. JetBlue's official flash fare site lists all the crazy-cheap flights, including Baltimore to Boston for $39, NYC to Washington DC for $54, and Philadelphia to Ft. Lauderdale for $69, among several others. There's even a $54 flight from NYC to Bermuda for $64. But you'll probably have to book 'em quick before they're gone.