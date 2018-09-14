Quick, JetBlue Has $20 Flights Around the Country Today

Now that you've dropped hundreds of dollars pre-ordering your new iPhone, there's a pretty good chance you don't have much of a budget for travel this fall. But because getting away to do things like eat great ramen or see the stunning fall foliage is important before the stress of holiday travel sets in, you should try your best to make it work. Thankfully, a new flash sale from JetBlue on Friday may just have you covered, with flights starting at 20 bucks.
From now through 11:59pm on September 14, the promotion-prone airline is offering nearly two dozen discounted one-way flights to destinations across the United States and a couple of spots in the Caribbean. You can check out JetBlue's official Flash Fares page for the full lineup of deals (you can sort them by price and origin city), but highlights include Atlanta to Boston for $20, Orlando to Newark for $40, and NYC to Ft. Lauderdale for $50. You can even snag a $80 flight from Boston to Aruba, if you're fast enough. The tickets will almost certainly sell out fast.
Of course, the deals come with some limitations that may be tough to work around. Specifically, all of the prices are for one-way flights that will leave at specific times on specific dates, all ranging from September 19 to October 29. If you want, say, that $20 flight from Atlanta to Boston, you'll have to travel on October 2 at 6am. On the bright side, you'll be getting JetBlue's "Blue" fare, which gets you all of the airline's standard perks like free Wi-Fi and unlimited snacks. You'll just have to pay up for any checked bags.
With any luck, you'll be able to take that new iPhone's camera for a spin somewhere beautiful.
