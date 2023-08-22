JetBlue Just Launched a Massive 3-Day Flight Sale

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, we're not humming Christmas music (quite) yet—but we are talking about the end-of-summer airfare sales offering big discounts on flights for the coming seasons that are coming one after the other from major airlines right now.

On Tuesday morning, JetBlue unveiled its latest Big Fall Sale offering heavily discounted flights and vacation deals. The discount flights start at $39 one-way for popular routes like New York (JFK) to Charleston, South Carolina and Los Angeles to San Francisco. Also on sale are JetBlue Vacations packages which are available for as little as $313 per person. Below are some additional sample flights we spotted on the sale's website:

Chicago (ORD) to Boston, flights from $74 one-way

Tampa to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, flights from $79 one-way

Portland, Oregon to New York (JFK), flights from $89 one-way

Miami to Los Angeles, flights from $89 one-way

Orlando to Montego Bay, Jamaica, flights from $119 one-way

Washington, DC (DCA) to San Juan, Puerto Rico, flights from $124 one-way

Newark (EWR) to Cancun, Mexico, flights from $129 one-way

New York (JFK) to Aruba, flights from $149 one-way

Boston to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, flights from $149 one-way



Here are the details: The sale is continuing through Thursday, August 24 and it's good for travel between Wednesday, September 6 and Wednesday, November 15, 2023 (excluding Friday and Sunday travel). Only the lowest available fare on a given flight (Blue or Blue Basic) is on sale, and availability is limited.

If you like what you hear, you can check out additional available routes and booking details here.