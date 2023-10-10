JetBlue Is Having a 3-Day Flash Sale with Flights Starting from $39

We all love a good ole JetBlue sale—and the good news is that there is one happening right now.

For a very limited time (you gotta be quick!), JetBlue is offering flights for as low as $39 one-way as part of its Fall Real Sale. Now and through October 12 at 11:59 pm ET or local time, you can snag the amazing deal, which is available for travel between October 17, 2023 and February 14, 2024.

This JetBlue deal seemingly knows no bounds. You can fly from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale starting at $39 one-way, and for the same price you could also get from Boston to Detroit and vice versa, as well as from Los Angeles to San Francisco. Other highlights include one-way flights connecting Boston and Chicago starting at $44, flights from Fort Lauderdale to Cancún, Mexico starting at $99, and $69 flights from Boston to San Francisco. For a complete list of participating cities and fares, you can visit this webpage.

There are a few things to keep in mind, though. The promo is only valid for Tuesday and Wednesday flights within that time frame, and some restrictions as well as blackout dates may apply. For example, blackout dates include from November 21 to November 28 and from December 19 of this year to January 9, 2024.

For more information and to snag the deal, you can visit JetBlue's website.