JetBlue's New 3-Day Flash Sale Has Roundtrip Flights Starting at $94

JetBlue's official acknowledgement of fall's arrival is here via the launch of the annual Leaves for Less sale. The three-day flash sale is offering roundtrip flight deals at just $94 and, just like the season that inspired it, these deals are fleeting. The Leaves for Less sale only runs until September 28, at 11:59 pm ET.

A few of the flights that you can find are listed below, with prices listed for one-way tickets:

Boston to Chicago: $44 (and vice versa)

Albany, New York to Orlando, Florida: $59

Atlanta to New York City: $59 (and vice versa)

Charleston, South Carolina to Fort Lauderdale, Florida: $39



Like any great flight deal, there are some terms and conditions you need to know before you book. The Leaves for Less prices will apply to Tuesday and Wednesday travel between October 10 and December 13, 2023. Blackout dates for the sale are between November 16 and November 27, 2023.

All flight deals can be found on the Leaves for Less deals page, and can be searched based on your originating location. The fares only apply to the lowest available fares, either Blue Basic or Blue. All prices listed are subject to change and subject to availability. Finally, these ultra-low prices are also non-transferable and non-refundable, so make sure to be confident in your plans when booking!