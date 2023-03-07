You Can Now Book JetBlue Flights to Paris for Less Than $500

Earlier this year, JetBlue announced it would take its passengers across the Atlantic Ocean and into the City of Love for the very first time. Now, you can officially book those flights—and for pretty cheap, too.

The only thing you have to do is book relatively soon. Starting June 29, JetBlue will be offering daily service from NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (and vice versa), and discounted roundtrip fares are now available to celebrate the new route launch.

Travelers departing from the US will be able to book roundtrip flights to Paris starting at $479 for JetBlue's Core seating option, while those looking to book JetBlue's premium Mint tickets will be able to get them starting at $1,899. Passengers originating from Paris, instead, will be able to purchase limited introductory roundtrip fares starting at €399 for Core and €1,299 for Mint.

Once aboard, passengers will enjoy some of JetBlue's most-loved signature amenities, including unlimited free Wi-Fi, live TV channels, and extra-large overhead bins.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit JetBlue's website.