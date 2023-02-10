JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights in Today's One-Day Flash Sale

Normally, at the end of a full week of celebrating a 23-year-old's birthday week you are broke, tired, and maybe a bit put off by the idea of doing anything else ever again. But, at the end of JetBlue's birthday week, you are hopefully a few flight tickets, vacation bookings, and bonus points richer. And for the final day of the sale, you'll be able to book $49 one-way flights until 11:59 pm tonight.

Once again, these are just some of the flights you'll be able to book for less than $50:



Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia $49 (and vice versa)

Boston, Massachusetts to Cleveland, Ohio $49 (and vice versa)

New Orleans, Louisiana to Fort Lauderdale, Florida $49 (and vice versa)

New York, New York to Raleigh, North Carolina $49 (and vice versa)

Savannah, Georgia to New York, New York $49 (and vice versa)



Not much has changed since the deal first launched on Monday. Travel dates for these tickets will be between March 1, and April 26, 2023, for flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some routes will have blackout dates, and the discounted prices are subject to availability.

You'll also still be able to snag these Paisly and JetBlue Vacation deals too. To book your next flight or browse your options, head to JetBlue.com.