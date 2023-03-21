JetBlue Is Offering Flights Starting at $39 in a Spring Flash Sale
To take advantage of the deal, you must book your flight by March 23.
Spring is officially here which for a lot of us means the crocuses are starting to bloom, winter coats can safely go into storage for a bit, and airlines are offering major flight deals.
On Tuesday, JetBlue launched a new flight sale offering discounted airfare starting as low as $39 for a one-way ticket. Here are the details: The airline's "Big Spring Sale" is available for travel between the dates of April 6 and June 21, 2023, and these discount flights must be booked by 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, March 23.
Below are some sample flights all under $100 that are available as part of the deal, which includes both domestic and international flights:
- Las Vegas to Los Angeles, flights from $39 one-way
- Miami (FLL) to Atlanta, flights from $49 one-way
- Miami (FLL) to Charleston, flights from $49 one-way
- Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, flights from $49 one-way
- New York (EWR) to Boston, flights from $49 one-way
- Atlanta to Boston, flights from $59 one-way
- Boston to Syracuse, flights from $59 one-way
- Jacksonville to New York (LGA), flights from $59 one-way
- Miami (MIA) to New York (JFK), flights from $64 one-way
- Nashville to New York (LGA), flights from $64 one-way
- New York (LGA or JFK) to Orlando, flights from $64 one-way
- Boston to Detroit, flights from $69 one-way
- Seattle to Los Angeles, flights from $69 one-way
- San Juan to Orlando, flights from $74 one-way
- Boston to Milwaukee, flights from $74 one-way
- New York (LGA or JFK) to Nassau, flights from $99 one-way
- Denver to New York (LGA or JFK), flights from $99 one-way
- Orlando to Aguadilla, flights from $99 one-way
- Seattle to Boston, flights from $99 one-way
The sale is offering many additional flight deals, plus savings when you book a flight and hotel together. You can browse them all here.
Of course, there is some additional fine print to consider. The sale prices only pertain to the lowest available fare (Blue Basic or Blue) for any given flight. Additionally, the deal is valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel, and additional day-of-week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply.
All that said, time to pack your bags and bon voyage!
Looking for more travel deals?
Here's our running list of all the cheap travel deals you can book right now, and you can head here for all the latest flight deals plus cheap things to do and savings on hotels, cruises, trains, and more to help you plan for your next trip.