JetBlue Is Offering Flights Starting at $39 in a Spring Flash Sale

Spring is officially here which for a lot of us means the crocuses are starting to bloom, winter coats can safely go into storage for a bit, and airlines are offering major flight deals.

On Tuesday, JetBlue launched a new flight sale offering discounted airfare starting as low as $39 for a one-way ticket. Here are the details: The airline's "Big Spring Sale" is available for travel between the dates of April 6 and June 21, 2023, and these discount flights must be booked by 11:59 pm ET on Thursday, March 23.

Below are some sample flights all under $100 that are available as part of the deal, which includes both domestic and international flights:

Las Vegas to Los Angeles, flights from $39 one-way

Miami (FLL) to Atlanta, flights from $49 one-way

Miami (FLL) to Charleston, flights from $49 one-way

Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, flights from $49 one-way

New York (EWR) to Boston, flights from $49 one-way

Atlanta to Boston, flights from $59 one-way

Boston to Syracuse, flights from $59 one-way

Jacksonville to New York (LGA), flights from $59 one-way

Miami (MIA) to New York (JFK), flights from $64 one-way

Nashville to New York (LGA), flights from $64 one-way

New York (LGA or JFK) to Orlando, flights from $64 one-way

Boston to Detroit, flights from $69 one-way

Seattle to Los Angeles, flights from $69 one-way

San Juan to Orlando, flights from $74 one-way

Boston to Milwaukee, flights from $74 one-way

New York (LGA or JFK) to Nassau, flights from $99 one-way

Denver to New York (LGA or JFK), flights from $99 one-way

Orlando to Aguadilla, flights from $99 one-way

Seattle to Boston, flights from $99 one-way



The sale is offering many additional flight deals, plus savings when you book a flight and hotel together. You can browse them all here.

Of course, there is some additional fine print to consider. The sale prices only pertain to the lowest available fare (Blue Basic or Blue) for any given flight. Additionally, the deal is valid for Tuesday and Wednesday travel, and additional day-of-week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply.

All that said, time to pack your bags and bon voyage!