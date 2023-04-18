JetBlue Is Having a 3-Day Flash Sale with Flights Starting at $39

Pull out your credit card and get ready to book your spring travel flights.

JetBlue is currently having a spring flash sale, dubbed "Spring Into Summer" sale, and it is only available for three days. Starting today and through Thursday, April 20, you can get one-way nonstop flights to your favorite destinations starting from $39.

There are many routes participating in the deal, and they are all a real steal. New Yorkers flying from LaGuardia Airport can head over to Fort Lauderdale from only $44, and Bostonians looking to reach Fort Myers, Florida can do so starting from the same price. Travelers can even fly from Los Angeles to Seattle from $44, while the route connecting Puerto Rico's San Juan and Tampa, Florida is priced starting from $69. Additionally, you can choose to fly from Orlando, Florida to Westchester, New York from just $44. To check out a full list of routes available and their prices, you can head over to this website.

The deals are not just domestic, either. Flights from Boston to Aruba as well as New York (JFK) to Kingston, Jamaica are available starting at $144 one-way. Miami (FLL) to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic flights start at $119 one-way, while Miami flights to Lima, Peru start at $129 one-way.

All fares are inclusive of government taxes and fees, and they're available for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between May 2 and June 21, 2023. Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply, and they vary by route. For more information and to snag the deal, you can visit JetBlue's website.