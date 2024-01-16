Get a $55 Ticket to Warmer Weather with This JetBlue Sale

This morning, my legs quivered as my snow boots lost their grip on the ice-slicked sidewalk while I stepped trepidatiously on my way to the gym. My coat soaked through with the persistent sleet as I thought to myself: "Lord, I miss Florida."

If you're in one of the many cities across the US right currently blanketed in snow, ice, and frigid temperatures, you might similarly be fantasizing about a warm weather destination. Fortunately, you can snag a cheap flight from JetBlue to bring your shivering dreams to thawed reality.

Right now, JetBlue is offering one-way flights starting at just $55. You can find the deals with JetBlue's Best Fare Finder. The low-priced fares are subject to availability and can change at any time. The duration of the deal has not been specified. Here are just a few deals that you can find.

New York City to Miami, $65 one-way

Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, $79 one-way

Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina to Orlando, $55 one-way



To find the best prices, be willing to be flexible with both your dates and destinations. You might find a cheaper flight to one city in the same region as another city, so you can scroll down through the calendar to find low-priced flights. Bolded flight prices will be marked to indicate a low-priced fare.

The sale is just one deal JetBlue is offering right now. If you're looking for more than flights, JetBlue Vacations is also offering up to $550 off vacation packages with the discount code NEWYEAR550. While the flight prices above are subject to availability, the discounts offered by JetBlue Vacations will only run through January 18, and apply to travel dates between January 22 and December 14, 2024.