JetBlue's 3-Day Flash Sale Has Flights Starting at $49
You have until October 26 to book these major winter flight deals.
If you are also constantly in need of a vacation, you might want to turn to JetBlue this week. The carrier just launched a limited-time flight sale, and you only have another couple of days to score the perfect deal.
Dubbed the Winter Wander Sale, the new JetBlue promo is available until 11:59 pm ET on October 26, and it is valid for travel between January 9, 2024 and February 15, 2024, excluding Fridays and Sundays. Fares are as low as $49 one-way, and there is a destination for every mood.
Travelers can decide to head over to warmer and beachier locations or pack their ski suits and aim for the mountains instead. For $49 one-way, you can fly from Boston to Savannah, Georgia or, if you're on the West Coast, you can take a little trip from Los Angeles to Seattle for the same price. Los Angeles-based travelers can also decide to head over to Utah for some quality skiing, and for $64 they can fly from LAX to Salt Lake City.
Beach fans, instead, can hop on a plane in New York City's JFK and head over to Miami with sale flights starting from $74. International destinations are also pretty cheap, and there are flights from JFK to Montego Bay, Jamaica starting from $159 one-way. For a full list of available cities and deals, you can visit this website.
For more information on terms and restrictions and to book your flights, you can visit JetBlue's website.
