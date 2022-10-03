You Can Get Up to $500 Off Trips Around the Globe with JetBlue's Insider Experience
The deals are available on flight + hotel packages if you book by December 31, 2022.
In 2020, JetBlue turned a largely tumultuous travel year into something worth celebrating with the launch of its Insider Experience program. And while many of us have had to wait months or even years to take advantage of the perks, we're operating on a "better late than never" mentality.
The JetBlue Insider Experience is included—free of charge, we might add—in all JetBlue Vacations flight + hotel packages to Aruba, Cancûn, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana. In September, the travel giant tacked Nassau onto that growing list.
If there was ever a time to give the JetBlue Insider Experience a go, it's now. Through December 31, JetBlue is offering up to $500 off flight + hotel packages to the Bahamas. The program includes an airport meet-and-greet, free airport transfers, concierge services, and "24/7 problem solving" thanks to your personal local insider.
While you have to book before the new year, you can travel anytime between now and March 31, 2023. As for your savings, that's entirely dependent on how much you spend.
Here are the discount tiers:
- $50 off with promo code INSIDER50
- $100 off when you spend $2,000 with promo code INSIDER100
- $250 off when you spend $4,000 with promo code INSIDER250
- $500 off when you spend $7,000 with code INSIDER500
"As JetBlue Vacations continues to grow, we are excited to continue to help deliver on the mission of bringing humanity to travel," President of JetBlue Travel Products Andres Barry said in September, when the brand announced its expansion into Nassau. "We are thrilled to expand our Insider Experience program to Nassau, a bustling tourist hot spot and top destination for JetBlue Vacations customers. The Insider Experience is an in-person problem solver and concierge, all wrapped in one, and has proven itself to be an added value to the typical bundled vacation package, where customers are getting more than they're paying for."
JetBlue Vacation perks also include no change fees, earlier boarding, and a free inflight beverage for those that are 21+. You'll also get access to expert insiders seven days ahead of your trip, so you can start booking tours, activities, and restaurant reservations.