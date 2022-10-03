You Can Get Up to $500 Off Trips Around the Globe with JetBlue's Insider Experience

In 2020, JetBlue turned a largely tumultuous travel year into something worth celebrating with the launch of its Insider Experience program. And while many of us have had to wait months or even years to take advantage of the perks, we're operating on a "better late than never" mentality.

The JetBlue Insider Experience is included—free of charge, we might add—in all JetBlue Vacations flight + hotel packages to Aruba, Cancûn, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana. In September, the travel giant tacked Nassau onto that growing list.

If there was ever a time to give the JetBlue Insider Experience a go, it's now. Through December 31, JetBlue is offering up to $500 off flight + hotel packages to the Bahamas. The program includes an airport meet-and-greet, free airport transfers, concierge services, and "24/7 problem solving" thanks to your personal local insider.