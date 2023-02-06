JetBlue Is Offering $49 One-Way Flights Today Only

Like every person you know who was born in the year 2000, JetBlue is somehow, suddenly 23. To celebrate, the airline is offering $49 one-way flights today, February 6. The deals will only be available until 11:59 pm—so have your debit or credit card ready when you head to the JetBlue website.

Some additional useful details: The discounted travel will apply to travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, between March 1 and April 26. The $49 fares will include all taxes and fees, and there are blackout dates that can apply for some routes. Here are some of the $49 tickets you'll be able to find:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia $49 (and vice versa)

Boston, Massachusetts to Cleveland, Ohio $49 (and vice versa)

New Orleans, Louisiana to Fort Lauderdale, Florida $49 (and vice versa)

New York, New York to Raleigh, North Carolina $49 (and vice versa)

Savannah, Georgia to New York, New York $49 (and vice versa)



You can view all potential deals on JetBlue's website. As always, tickets and prices will be subject to availability. Only the lowest fare available will be on sale.