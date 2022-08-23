JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Destinations include Miami, Charleston, and Boston.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 8/23/2022 at 11:57 AM

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer.The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US. 

You can snag $49 fares to Boston, Charleston, and Miami when you book on JetBlue before 11:59 pm EST through August 30. The sale includes the airline's Blue Basic and Blue fare tiers for travel between September 6 and November 16, 2022. It does, however, exclude travel on Friday and Sunday. 

Here are JetBlue's best flight deals right now: 

  • Boston to New York for $49 
  • Kansas City to Boston for $49
  • Boston to Miami for $49
  • Los Angeles to Salt Lake City for $49 
  • New York to Portland, Maine for $54 
  • New York to Charleston (and vice versa) for $59  


There are additional day-of-week restrictions, as well as blackout dates that may apply, so head over to the site, browse the full route lineup, and book accordingly. 

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Megan Schaltegger is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.