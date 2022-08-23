JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $49

Frontier Airlines announced a celebratory flight sale with $69 fares on its new Atlanta route, and JetBlue is responding with, "hold my beer." The budget-friendly carrier is kicking off a flight deal of its own that gets you affordable tickets to destinations across the US.

You can snag $49 fares to Boston, Charleston, and Miami when you book on JetBlue before 11:59 pm EST through August 30. The sale includes the airline's Blue Basic and Blue fare tiers for travel between September 6 and November 16, 2022. It does, however, exclude travel on Friday and Sunday.

Here are JetBlue's best flight deals right now:

Boston to New York for $49

Kansas City to Boston for $49

Boston to Miami for $49

Los Angeles to Salt Lake City for $49

New York to Portland, Maine for $54

New York to Charleston (and vice versa) for $59



There are additional day-of-week restrictions, as well as blackout dates that may apply, so head over to the site, browse the full route lineup, and book accordingly.