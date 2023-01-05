JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too.

Now through January 11, you can book cheap travel—for as little as $44 on one-way tickets, I might add—for trips on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between January 17 and March 29, Travel + Leisure reports. Just keep in mind that the sale is run exclusively on the lowest fare tier, so you'll have to drop an extra $35 for a checked bag (and $45 for a second checked bag).

"Put the win in winter with deals on flights and flight + hotel packages to your favorite destinations," the airline wrote on Twitter.



Now let's talk about what you're really here for, the prices. You can fly Detroit to Boston; Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta; Nashville to New York; New York to Savannah; Philly to Boston, and more for just $49. Meanwhile, a trip from Savannah to Boston or Charleston to New York will run you $59. The sale also includes trips between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles or Boston and Buffalo for even cheaper at $44.

The sale includes international destinations like San Juan (for just $74), Punta Cana, and Jamaica's Montego Bay.