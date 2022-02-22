JetBlue Is Offering Roundtrip Flights from New York to London for $349

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Today's palindrome will be the last one of this decade and the only 2/22/22 on a Tuesday for the next 400 years. It's exciting, and the palindrome means a lot of things to a lot of different people. For JetBlue, the date means launching a sale that offers roundtrip travel from New York to London starting at $349.

Between February 22 and February 23, travelers can purchase JetBlue flights from New York to London for under $400. Customers flying out of JFK to Gatwick for $349 and from JFK to Heathrow for $399. To take advantage of these prices, you'll need to book your flight by the end of the day by February 23 for travel dates between March 1 and May 23.

If you want to travel with an even more luxurious experience, you can book a Mint suite between JFK and Gatwick for $1,939 and between JFK and Heathrow for $1,999. The same window for travel dates applies to the Mint suites.

Until February 28, you can add even more savings to your journey. If you book through JetBlue Vacations and your trip to London totals more than $2,000, you can use the code "CHEERS400" to save $400. This deal is valid even longer for travel from March 1 until January 15, 2023.

Whether or not you put in any stock to the power of the palindrome, you can't deny the power of a good deal. You can book your flight at JetBlue.com.