Get a Free $4,000 Vacation to Any JetBlue Destination in the World

JetBlue and Pepsi Zero Sugar are entering a partnership, and the airline will become the first to serve the soda in-flight. To celebrate the launch of this relationship, the two companies are giving away 100 prizes, including three all-expenses-paid vacation packages to any destination JetBlue flies to.

Starting today and until May 4, you can enter to win these prizes, including one of three grand prizes that will include roundtrip flights to a destination of your choosing, as part of a $4,000 JetBlue Vacations certificate. Once your flights are covered, you can use the certificate for booking your hotel, on the ground transportation, and activities when you get there. In a nod to the soda partnership, JetBlue suggested "0° latitude destination" Quito, Ecuador as one destination option.

Beyond the grand prize, 20 more winners will be awarded with roundtrip flights that are valued at $500 and can be used to go to any destination in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Central America, or the Caribbean. Finally, 77 people will win a Pepsi Zero Sugar travel kit that comes with an eye mask, blanket, and neck pillow.

"We're going all-in on Pepsi Zero Sugar," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Our team just launched an advantaged new formula that now makes Pepsi Zero Sugar hands down the best tasting cola in the zero-sugar category. We can't wait for consumers to try it onboard JetBlue. Its smooth, real cola taste coupled with JetBlue's inflight experience proves that zero never tasted so good."

To enter, you just need to tag #ZeroIsNowBoarding, #sweepstakes, @jetblue and @pepsi in a post on Instagram or Twitter. No purchase is necessary but you must be a resident of the United States and at least 18 years of age. Complete contest rules can be found here.

Where would you go on vacation with a $4,000 budget?