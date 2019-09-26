All Flights Are Just $31 in JetBlue's Big Halloween-Themed Sale Today

JetBlue needs to be protected at all costs. For starters, the American carrier provides unlimited snacks throughout the duration of the flight, which means, yes, I will be eating Cheez-Its and Terra Chips and cookies. And sure, maybe their water quality isn't the greatest, but the airline has the most legroom in coach and consistently provides the craziest deals. It's almost scary how cheap the flights are.
Today -- September 26 -- only, JetBlue is throwing a huge Halloween-themed sale -- aptly titled the "Get Ghoul-ing Sale" (groan), featuring a long list of one-way flights for just $31. Get it? Halloween is on October 31.
As you can see on JetBlue's office sale page, there are dozens of crazy-cheap flights up for grabs, but we've pulled together some highlights. If you're in Los Angeles and trying to spend a weekend in Vegas, well, $31 is cheaper than a tank of gas and the four hours it'll take you to caravan through the desert. A New Yorker headed to Boston won't have to sit in a cramped bus for six hours that's priced the same as a flight. There are even longer flights from Orlando to Providence, again, for $31.
Other highlights include: Atlanta to NYC for $31, Boston to Nashville for $31, and Washington, DC, to West Palm Beach, Florida for $31, among others.
The scary-cheap flights do come with a catch, though: the low price is limited to travel dates between October 29 and October 31. They're also subject to availability, so you'll have to act fast before limited number of tickets sell out. Additionally, you'll have to fund your own carry-on bags if you're making it a longer trip and have extra things to carry.
Regardless, if you're trying to take a quick Halloween weekend trip in a new city, then hurry and get tickets before they disappear like an apparition.
