JetBlue's 'Hello, 2023' Sale Will Get You $49 One-Way Flights Right Now

JetBlue is kicking off 2023 with a ton of new flight deals as part of its new "Hello, 2023" promotion, but you have to book now for a chance to lock any of them down.

Only the lowest available fares will be up for grabs from now until December 15 at midnight, according to the airline. The savings only apply to trips taking place between January 10 and February 15. Fares will be provided based on your location, but week restrictions, travel windows, and blackout dates may apply.

Take a look at some of the starting fares below:

Chicago to Boston: $59 (one-way)

Chicago to NYC: $79 (one-way)

Los Angeles to Las Vegas: $39 (one-way)

Los Angeles to Fort Lauderdale: $94 (one-way)

Los Angeles to San Francisco: $44 (one-way)

New York to Dallas: $84 (one-way)

New York to Atlanta: $69 (one-way)

New York to Miami: $69 (one-way)

Boston to Fort Myers: $79 (one-way)

Boston to Miami: $74 (one-way)

Boston to San Francisco: $84 (one-way)

For more flights and fares use JetBlue’s drop-down tool here.