JetBlue's Huge New Holiday Sale Has $39 Flights Today

Now that Christmas is just a few days away (yes, already), chances are you're starting to sweat the stressful slog of lining up in crowded airports and jetting halfway across the country to be with your family. But it turns out you could soon have a trip you can actually look forward to, thanks to a new holiday sale from JetBlue that features cheap flights to various destinations for just $39.
From now through 11:59pm ET on Tuesday, JetBlue is offering dozens of discounted one-way flights from various United States cities to both domestic and international destinations -- many of which will set you back for less than 50 bucks while many more are under $100. The airline's official sale site has the full list of deals (you can sort them by origin city and price), including highlights like Pittsburgh to Fort Lauderdale and (vice versa) for $39, NYC to Boston (and vice versa) for $49, and Fort Lauderdale to Austin for $69, among others. If you're fast enough, you could even nab a $74 ticket from NYC to Bermuda before they're all gone.
However, like previous JetBlue flash sales, this one comes with plenty of wonderful fine print you'll have to consider before you can lock down a super-cheap vacation. Namely, the discounted flights are limited to specific travel date ranges: January 10, 2018 though February 14, 2018 and February 26, 2018 and March 14, 2018. In other words, you're not about to nab a last-minute Christmas weekend flight for cheap, but you may be able to line up a nice, family-free trip to serve as an antidote to your impending holiday travel misery. Just think of it as a gift to yourself, or a reward for calmly sitting though your uncle's rant about millennials at the dinner table.
Oh, and if you can't swing any of these discounted flights, just keep any eye out for at least a handful of additional big sales form JetBlue and other airlines (check out this one) before the year's up.
