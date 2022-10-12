This Travel Company Will Plan Your Next Trip Down to the Reservations & Local Tours

Earlier this year, JetBlue added Nassau to its growing list of Insider Experience destinations, and to celebrate the news, the travel company is slashing prices with up to $500 off through December 31. However, it's hardly the only reason to book.

The program, which first launched in 2020 and is included with all JetBlue flight + hotel packages, cuts out all the hassle of travel. From the jump, you get access to earlier boarding, no change fees, and complimentary in-flight alcoholic beverages.

As soon as you land, a JetBlue Vacation Insider will be waiting to escort you to your complimentary airport transfer. They'll also be available throughout your trip to answer questions, plan restaurant reservations, and even book local tours. You will receive your insider expert's WhatsApp or phone number seven days before departure.

"JetBlue Travel Products is bringing what makes JetBlue special to the rest of travel," President of JetBlue Travel Products Andres Barry said at the time of its launch in February 2020. "With our lead product—JetBlue Vacations, we're merging human touches, customization, and savings with the travel experience. Our new additions, including the Very Important Perks program and the Insider Experience, are designed to make trip planning even easier so you can sit back, relax and enjoy what now comes standard with the JetBlue Vacations experience."

The Insider Experience even offers onsite emergency support. A local Insider will be dispatched to resolve any issues in person.

The program is available and free of charge with all JetBlue Vacations flight + hotel packages to Aruba, Cancún, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, and now, the Bahamas.