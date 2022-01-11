JetBlue Just Cut 17 Routes, Including Ones from Cancun and NYC

JetBlue is canceling 17 of its routes in 2022.

The airline is mostly cutting routes that it added during the pandemic in the hopes of luring in more passengers even as the number of flights taken dropped. Between January 6, 2020, and January 4, 2021, there was a 43.5% decrease in scheduled flights worldwide.

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we are continually evaluating our route map to ensure it is aligned with customer demand trends and to help us get back to profitability on a consistent basis," a JetBlue representative told The Points Guy in a statement. "As part of our ongoing review of our network, this spring we'll end service on 17 routes that have underperformed, and transition a handful of markets to seasonal."

About 65% of the slashed routes are to Latin American and Caribbean destinations. Three of the 17 routes cut were from Cancun, Mexico, and two were from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Flights to Antigua, Bermuda, and Colombia were also cut. Taking a slightly different tack, two flights from Bozeman, Montana, were also eliminated. This airport sits near several major outdoor destinations, including Yellowstone National Park, and at one point was one of the top-performing airlines in the US.

"Even with these reductions—most of which operated less than daily—we still expect our 2022 schedule to be our biggest ever and we'll continue to grow our fleet with new aircraft throughout the year," JetBlue's statement continues. "At the same time, we remain committed to adjusting our plans based on the unpredictable nature of the pandemic."

The full list of route cancelations is below.