News JetBlue Just Announced Its First-Ever Flights to London & Tickets Are Available Now The popular carrier will fly passengers across the pond for the first time, starting in a few months.

After teasing us with the promise of cheap transatlantic trips between US cities and London two years ago, JetBlue announced Wednesday that its first flights across the pond are finally taking off later this year and are available to book right now. The news comes as popular destinations all over the world begin to reopen to vaccinated travelers, meaning the list of reasons to dust off your passport just keeps growing. The relatively wallet-friendly carrier will officially launch its daily nonstop service between John F. Kennedy international Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on August 11, then expand the service into London Gatwick Airport (LGW) starting September 29, according to a press release. Round-trip tickets for both routes are now available to book, starting at $599 for core economy and $1,979 for the airline's premium Mint experience (first class).

"The pandemic has opened doors to London’s two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick,” Robin Hayes, JetBlue's CEO, said in a statement. "JFK-LHR, the single largest international air travel market from the US, has long suffered from outrageously high fares for far too long, especially in premium cabins. We’re ready to change that with a price point and experience that will impress even the most discerning transatlantic flyers. We’ve always said that JetBlue would serve multiple London airports, and we’re pleased to have secured a path at Heathrow and for long-term growth at Gatwick, which offers speed, low costs, and convenient accessibility into Central London."

In case you're wondering, JetBlue flights will operate via Heathrow's new Terminal 2 and Gatwick's North Terminal. As for aircraft, the carrier is busting out a small fleet of its newest jet, the Airbus A321 Long Range (LR). The single-aisle planes will feature 117 core seats and 24 Mint suites. Speaking of Mint, JetBlue said it redesigned the first-class experience for transatlantic travel with lie-flat private suites with a sliding door, custom-designed seat cushions made by mattress company Tuft & Needle, and several other design updates. There will even be two of what the company calls Mint Studios, which it claims, "offers the most space in a premium experience from any US airline," per the release. Boston, too, is getting in on the London action. JetBlue said will launch service between Boston and London in summer 2022.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.