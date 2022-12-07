JetBlue Just Unveiled Major Changes to Its Loyalty Program

In recent months, we've seen a major overhaul of loyalty programs in the travel industry. Namely, United Airlines and Delta. Both switched up their respective business models to make it more difficult to achieve status. Now JetBlue is following suit—sort of.

The budget-friendly carrier isn't making it more difficult to achieve status, but rather just providing added benefits. Is your airline loyalty suddenly shifting? JetBlue announced the change on Wednesday, with executives promising more choice and flexibility in benefits. Non-elite members will even be able to get in on the fun, USA Today reports.

"Our loyalty program must serve the needs of the JetBlue customer today, many of whom look to us as more than just a way to get from point A to point B," CEO Robin Hayes said in a press release. “Customers have come to love our unique combination of low fares and high-quality service, and now turn to us for more than just a flight. We are evolving our loyalty strategy to deliver even more value for customers across our entire suite of travel products and partnerships, including those who take advantage of our strategic partnership with American Airlines.”

So what exactly *are* those benefits? Pet fee waivers, free alcoholic drinks, and upgrade certificates for Mint business class. Beyond the perks, customers will now receive "Tiles" instead of points, Buckner says. "We are listening constantly," he said while noting that the existing system for getting Mosaic status was "confusing" to some.

Here's how it works: customers will now get one Tile for every $100 spent with the airline—be it airfare, fees, or vacation packages. Flights operated by American Airlines are even included in the program. You can also get Tiles by spending $1,000 on your JetBlue credit card.

The Mosaic program tiers:

Level 1 (50 Tiles): Get priority boarding, checked bags, and upgrades for extra legroom when you check-in.

Get priority boarding, checked bags, and upgrades for extra legroom when you check-in. Level 2 (100 Tiles): You'll receive all the same level 1 benefits, but with extra legroom seats at booking.

You'll receive all the same level 1 benefits, but with extra legroom seats at booking. Level 3 (150 Tiles): All level 2 benefits, but also includes four upgrade certificates to Mint business class, which you can use while booking.

All level 2 benefits, but also includes four upgrade certificates to Mint business class, which you can use while booking. Level 4 (250 Tiles): You'll get all level 3 benefits, but with a total of six Mint upgrade certificates and a credit for four Blade helicopter transfers between Manhattan and JFK or Newark airports.

Now, TrueBlue members will also have the choice to tack on additional benefits at every Mosaic level for a $99 statement credit on their card. Those perks include the pet fee waiver, Mint suites access, and more. According to JetBlue, Mosaic-qualifying points will expire in spring 2023 and existing TrueBlue members will get a new Mosaic tier, which will be determined by 2022 or 2023 spending.