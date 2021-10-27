JetBlue’s Having a 3-Day ‘Monster’ Sale with $31 Flights

Believe it or not, it's time for another flight sale. JetBlue, the ever-popular carrier with a penchant for discounting fares, is running a three-day "Monster" sale this week. The prices are so good that you might need to drop what you're doing and book a trip before they're gone.

As always, ticket prices vary from place to place and route to route, but the starting price is just $31, one-way. Here are some highlights we found for flights to and from cities across the country:

New York to Denver (and vice versa) for $31

New York to Atlanta (and vice versa) for $31

New York to Fort Meyers (and vice versa) for $31

New York to Miami (and vice versa) for $31

New York to Jacksonville (and vice versa) for $31

Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $31

Austin to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $31

Boston to Miami (and vice versa) for $31

Boston to San Antonio (and vice versa) for $31

Chicago to Fort Lauderdale (and vice versa) for $31

Las Vegas to Los Angeles (and vice versa) for $31

Nashville to New York (and vice versa) for $31

Austin to Los Angeles for $31

Los Angeles to Austin for $44

You can check out a full list of options at JetBlue's website, which includes more $31 one-way flights and dozens of other flights for under $100. Like any flight sale, some rules and restrictions should be kept in mind when booking. The tickets must be purchased by Friday, October 29. The flight sales are valid from November 1 to December 16 but exclude flights between November 20 and November 29.

And of course, these flights will be in basic economy, so make sure you book with those restrictions in mind. Like with any travel right now, travel safe and travel smart.