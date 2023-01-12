JetBlue Is Adding Dozens of New Routes on the East and West Coast

JetBlue is adding new routes this year, after joining American Airlines through its Northeast Alliance. On Tuesday, many of the new routes, which include new options out of LaGuardia Airport in New York City, went on sale for the first time.

While some of these new routes were previously announced last month, some of them are entirely new, including a new international route out of Los Angeles and new flights out of Newark.

“The Northeast Alliance continues to provide us with new opportunities to unlock even more growth potential in New York and Boston, with added benefits for customers across our network as we introduce new flying in markets where for too long travelers have had little or no competition,” said Dave Clark, head of revenue and planning at JetBlue, in a statement. “At the same time, we’re introducing new flying elsewhere in our network to grow on the West Coast as part of our broader 2023 growth plans.”

The Northeast Alliance will have more than 500 daily departures out of New York’s three airports and more than 200 daily departures out of Boston. Some of these routes are entirely new, while others have increased frequency or capacity.

On March 30, a daily flight between New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Nassau will begin. Starting on May 5, there will be four daily flights between LGA and Atlanta, Georgia, and a daily flight will be added for the summer between LGA and Bermuda, and LGA and Hyannis. In Boston, a daily flight to Vancouver will be added on June 15.

Out of Newark International Airport, a new Saturday flight will be scheduled for Aruba starting on June 15. That same day, a daily schedule will be added to connect Newark and Montego Bay.

Over on the West Coast, a daily flight connecting LAX and Puerto Vallarta will begin on June 15.

You can explore all of these new routes and more at JetBlue.com.